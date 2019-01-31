Aberdeen confirm Anderson loan move

Striker Bruce Anderson has joined Dunfermline on loan for the rest of the campaign, Aberdeen have confirmed.

Anderson, 20, scored a dramatic late equaliser in the season-opening draw with Rangers at Pittodrie as well as a crucial strike against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, but is behind Sam Cosgrove, Stevie May and James Wilson in the Reds pecking order.

The Dons youth product is currently injured after picking up calf and shoulder problems in the 2-1 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena last month, but has joined up with ex-Red Stevie Crawford’s Pars until the summer.