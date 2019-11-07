Show Links
LATEST: Stoke ‘move for Northern Ireland boss O’Neill’ despite being linked with Aberdeen’s McInnes

by Ryan Cryle
07/11/2019, 9:55 am Updated: 07/11/2019, 11:40 am
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is pictured celebrating after the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, at Pittodrie, on November 02, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Stoke City have reportedly made an approach to the Northern Irish FA to speak to Michael O’Neill about their vacant manager’s job.

It follows a report this morning which claimed Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was on Stoke City’s shortlist to be their new manager.

The English Championship outfit parted company with Nathan Jones last week after they were left flirting with relegation.

O’Neill was also said to be a target, while Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke has previously been linked to the Potters.

The report claimed Stoke were ready to approach Pittodrie chiefs to ask to speak to McInnes about the role, but club sources said they were unaware of any approach.

McInnes is set to address the media at lunchtime today ahead of the Dons clash with Ross County on Saturday.

