Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen boss McInnes says there’s ‘nothing in’ Shinnie Wigan link

by Ryan Cryle
17/01/2019, 12:48 pm
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie.
Send us a story

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said there is “nothing in” reports of captain Graeme Shinnie nearing a pre-contract agreement with Wigan.

Shinnie, 27, has yet to decide whether he’ll pen a new deal with the Reds and it was reported he favoured a move to the DW Stadium.

However, McInnes quashed the story in his media conference ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Stenhousemuir.

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel