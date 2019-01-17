Aberdeen boss McInnes says there’s ‘nothing in’ Shinnie Wigan link

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said there is “nothing in” reports of captain Graeme Shinnie nearing a pre-contract agreement with Wigan.

Shinnie, 27, has yet to decide whether he’ll pen a new deal with the Reds and it was reported he favoured a move to the DW Stadium.

However, McInnes quashed the story in his media conference ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Stenhousemuir.