Aberdeen boss McInnes reveals midfield for Hamilton clash

by Ryan Cryle
29/10/2019, 2:09 pm
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed Lewis Ferguson and Craig Bryson will likely start in central midfield tomorrow against Hamilton.

The Dons are attempting to bounce back from their high-profile 4-0 Premiership humbling to Celtic on Sunday.

The manager told the media he expects to use Bryson, who has returned to fitness and played in the second half against Celtic, and Ferguson, back from suspension after serving a two-game ban for his red card against Hibs, in the engine room.

Craig Bryson.
Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, left, is sent off.

Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh, normally utilised in defence, started against the Hoops.

McInnes said:

McInnes also ruled out players coming in to Pittodrie, after reports linked the Dons with Youssouf Mulumbu and Gary O’Neil.

 

