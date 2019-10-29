Aberdeen boss McInnes reveals midfield for Hamilton clash

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed Lewis Ferguson and Craig Bryson will likely start in central midfield tomorrow against Hamilton.

The Dons are attempting to bounce back from their high-profile 4-0 Premiership humbling to Celtic on Sunday.

The manager told the media he expects to use Bryson, who has returned to fitness and played in the second half against Celtic, and Ferguson, back from suspension after serving a two-game ban for his red card against Hibs, in the engine room.

Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh, normally utilised in defence, started against the Hoops.

McInnes said:

💬 Derek – Bryson and Ferguson will probably start tomorrow. I expect us to be better than the manner in which we lost goals at the weekend. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 29, 2019

💬 Derek – With Craig Bryson up to speed, we’ll be a better team. Ferguson and Main return from suspension and Taylor will be training later in the week. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 29, 2019

McInnes also ruled out players coming in to Pittodrie, after reports linked the Dons with Youssouf Mulumbu and Gary O’Neil.