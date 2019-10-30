Aberdeen boss McInnes offers Bryson update after he’s taken off at half-time in Hamilton win

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admitted he was “delighted” to win 1-0 at Hamilton following Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Celtic.

A goal from former Accies midfielder Lewis Ferguson – eligible to play at the Foundation of Youth Stadium after suspension – was enough to earn three points and leave the Dons fourth in the Premiership. They are one point behind third-placed Motherwell.

McInnes told Sportsound: “I’m delighted with all three points. That’s what we came here for and we would’ve took the 1-0 victory before the game, such was the importance of the game for us in trying to get a bit of momentum again.

“But the performance on top of it was excellent – I thought we should’ve been out of sight.”

He praised Niall McGinn, whose unrehearsed quick free-kick led to Ferguson’s “special goal” from a tight angle, as “instinctive”.

The only potential negative was centre mid Bryson, back in the starting line up after injury, going off at half-time. McInnes confirmed he’d rolled an ankle but he hopes Bryson will be fit to play Kilmarnock at the weekend, adding: “He wanted to play on, but we thought we’d make the right decision with the surface.”