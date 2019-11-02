Aberdeen boss McInnes gives update on striker Cosgrove

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes thinks his side have been “more than decent” in the last few weeks.

The Dons cruised to victory over Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the Premiership this afternoon, via goals from Curtis Main, Sam Cosgrove and Scott McKenna, and McInnes explained – a 4-0 defeat to Celtic aside – he’s been happy with performances.

The boss, speaking to Sportsound, said: “I think there were times against Hibs (1-1 draw) it was there, coming back from 10 men and with a decent standard of performance, then certainly at Motherwell (3-0 win) and at Hamilton (1-0 win) the other night we were very good and should’ve scored more.

“Today was another follow up from that.

“If look at our team over the last few weeks there’s been decent performances individually, but the Celtic game has marred everything.

“The response from the players has been great with the scrutiny on the situation, to do what we do and win games.

“That’s the one that’s hard to accept still, but it’s important we responded and I do feel, outwith that, we’ve been more than decent.”

McInnes also confirmed top scorer Cosgrove is “fine” after he was taken off on 65 minutes as a precaution, feeling tightness in his groin.