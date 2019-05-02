Aberdeen boss McInnes banned for Celtic clash after SFA hearing over semi-final gesture

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes won’t be on the touchline for Saturday’s league clash with Celtic – after he was handed a one-game ban by the SFA.

McInnes was sanctioned after being sent to the stands for gesturing towards Hoops fans during the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss at Hampden. The Dons boss had hoped the “mitigating circumstances” of having sectarian abuse sung at him would be taken into account by the governing body at today’s hearing.

However, he was hit with the touchline ban, with another one-game ban suspended until the end of next season.

The hearing was initially set for tomorrow, but was moved forward so McInnes could attend former Celts captain Billy McNeill’s funeral.

Dons players Dom Ball and Lewis Ferguson, as well as McInnes’ assistant Tony Docherty, were also sent off during the cup semi defeat.