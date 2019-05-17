Aberdeen boss McInnes appears to rule himself out of running for Scotland job

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes appears to have ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Scotland manager’s role, echoing statements from chairman Stewart Milne and vice-chairman Dave Cormack earlier in the week.

McInnes is understood to be one of two men favoured by SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell – the other is Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke – to replace axed former Dons defender Alex McLeish.

At his pre-match media conference ahead of Sunday’s final Premiership game against Hibs at Easter Road, McInnes said: