Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen announce Forrester’s deal has been terminated

by Ryan Cryle
22/01/2019, 1:37 pm Updated: 22/01/2019, 1:46 pm
Aberdeen's Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns
Aberdeen have agreed to terminate Chris Forrester’s contract.

Manager Derek McInnes revealed the midfielder, signed from Peterborough United for £200,000 in the summer, had asked to be allowed back to his native Ireland to deal with personal issues.

McInnes said: “It’s with a lot of sadness and regret that we’ve terminated Chris’ contract. At his request we’ve allowed him to be back with his family in Ireland.

“He’s had a lot to contend with in his personal life and, as a club, we have an understanding of the situation and we wish him well with his future career.”

Forrester made eight appearances for the Dons, with all but one coming off of the bench.

