We’re all responsible, says McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes refused to blame the players who missed their penalties in the shoot-out loss to Hearts for the cup exit.

The Dons crashed out of the League Cup 3-0 in a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out at Hearts to blow the chance of a semi-final clash with Rangers.

Aberdeen missed all three of their spot-kicks with leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Niall McGinn blasting high over the bar.

Substitute Bruce Anderson also had his spot-kick saved in the quarter-final.

Aberdeen were just three minutes from a Hampden semi slot only to lose an equaliser in injury-time to force an extra 30 minutes.

McInnes said: “There is no more blame on those boys who missed penalties.

“We are all responsible.

“We all had the chance to win the game.

“When it comes down to penalties they are not any more responsible than anyone else.

“Into the penalty shoot -out I thought I have the best keeper in the league and I have good penalty takers.

“Unfortunately it did not play out that way.

“Hearts took their penalties well and that is why they are through.

“It was a sore one for my players and the club.”

Leading scorer Cosgrove netted two penalties in regulation time to put Aberdeen 2-1 up.

Injury hit with six players ruled out the Dons produced a strong performance and were agonisingly close to the semi-final when Hearts levelled two minutes into injury time.

After extra time could not separate the teams the quarter-final went to penalties.

Cosgrove took his third spot kick of the game, only to blast it wildly over the bar.

McInnes said: “It is unusual to take three penalties in a game.

“However Sam did what he normally does with the first one and for the second he went the other way.

“Maybe he was a bit undecided because I have never seen Sam be so loose with a penalty.

“I thought Cosgrove was magnificent in that first half in particular.

“He led the line brilliantly.

“We put a team together where some positions were maybe not as natural for some.

“But everyone put so much into the game and we were so close to getting through.

“Unfortunately we need to be watching the semi finals rather than taking part in them this year.”

Aberdeen had beaten Kilmarnock away in the 2017-18 season on penalites and also saw off HIbs on spot kicks last season.

However the Reds’ nerve deserved them in the shoot-out at Tynecastle.

McInnes said: “There are still a lot of positives because despite the injuries and despite the situation we put in a good performance.

“The performance was good .

“It is disappointing as we went to Tynecastle to win and we were good enough to win.

“They put Halkett up for the last five minutes and got the reward for it.

“If they don’t do that then we are probably in a semi final.

“However they are throwing caution to the wind and it has paid off for them.

“I just felt an inevitability about extra-time.

“It just felt like it was two teams that had slugged it out and looked dead on their feet.”

McInnes admits the Dons should have defended better for the equalising goal which forced extra-time.

However he believes there was hand ball in the build up to that goal.

He said: “It’s cup football, it doesn’t matter that we lost it on penalties.

“We came here to win and get the club into the semi-final and I thought we were good enough to do that.

“We’ve all been here before and seen enough games before where you’re never there until you’re there.

“We should keep the ball better in the corner and make sure Hearts didn’t counter on us.

“I thought Aidan Keena handballed it in the build-up laying it out to Mulraney.

“I’ve seen it again and my feeling at the time was that it was a handball.

“But we still have one more cross to defend and one more header to win.

“We had to deal with a lot of that, straight balls, from Berra in particular.

“I thought my centre-halves were brilliant at winning that first header.

“But can we stop the ball getting out there? Can we stop the cross? Can we win the header? I thought we were good value for our lead.”