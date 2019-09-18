Exclusive: Recovering Hoban set for Dons return

Former Watford defender Tommie Hoban is set to return to Aberdeen later this month.

And Dons boss Derek McInnes refused to rule out the potential signing of Hoban if fully fit.

McInnes has confirmed the Republic of Ireland international will continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury at Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old is expected to return to full fitness from a cruciate ligament injury in late October or early November.

Hoban suffered the season-ending setback while on loan with Aberdeen from the Premier League Hornets in February.

Now a free agent having been released by Watford, Hoban has taken up McInnes’ offer of help with his rehabilitation.

McInnes said: “Tommie has indicated he will take us up on our invitation to come up over the next two to three weeks to do some training with us.

“Tommie is still working through his rehab.”

Hoban sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on February 16.

He subsequently underwent surgery on the second serious knee injury the versatile defender had suffered in two years.

Hoban was ruled out for the whole of the 2017-18 season having suffered a cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training with Watford in summer 2017.

The injury suffered on loan at Pittodrie was to the other knee.

Such is Hoban’s connection with McInnes and the Dons squad he travelled up to Hampden from England during his rehab to cheer on the Reds in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He sat with the other injured Aberdeen players at Hampden in the 3-0 loss to Celtic.

In May this year Hoban admitted to the Evening Express that he would consider signing permanently for Aberdeen when he returned to full fitness and if he was a free agent.

On there being potential for Hoban signing for Aberdeen if fully fit, McInnes said: “It is too premature that it is something that would automatically happen.

“But it is not something that we think definitely wouldn’t happen either.

“I enjoyed working with Tommie and he enjoyed working here.”

The knee injury was the second setback Hoban suffered during his time at Pittodrie.

Following an impressive start to his Dons career he sustained a shoulder injury playing against Hibs at Easter Road that ruled him out for five months.

Hoban was only six games into his comeback from that shoulder injury when he suffered fresh injury hell when tearing an anterior cruciate ligament and suffering cartilage damage against St Mirren.

McInnes said: “Tommie got a sore injury in an Aberdeen strip and there is a duty of care we feel.

“And a feeling from us that we would like to try and help him.”

Meanwhile Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes could have seven first team players out injured for Saturday’s league trip to Livingston.

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are definitely ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Taylor will not return until after the international break next month although McKenna could return before then.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson has returned to running in training having undergone knee surgery during pre-season.

However the Republic of Ireland international is out for the trip to Livi.

Winger Scott Wright is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury suffered in training last week.

McInnes is sweating on scan results on injuries suffered by midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson during the 1-1 draw with St Johsntone.

Bryson suffered an ankle injury and left Pittodrie after the game in a protective boot while Ojo limped off with a tight hamstring.

Jon Gallagher was taken to hospital for an X-Ray with fears he had suffered a fractured tibia against Saints.

However the X-rays confirmed the leg was not fractured and he may be in contention to face Livingston on Saturday.