Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says they’re good enough for Europa League progress despite early-season rust

Dons boss Derek McInnes knows his team are not firing on all cylinders – but he wants them to show they are still good enough to beat RoPS and reach the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Aberdeen hold a slender 2-1 lead following the loss of a late goal in the first leg at Pittodrie last week, but McInnes expects his side to finish their Finnish job in Rovaniemi tonight.

He said: We’ve earned the right to be here and we want to give a good account of ourselves. We can’t be 100% but we can be good enough to get through and that is what we’ll try to do.

“If you pick the bones from the game the late goal was the one real negative. The performance level was very good, very strong considering we’ve only had three and half weeks’ preparation.

“The performance level was good and you could see Rovaniemi are a possession-based team of quality.

“The goal keeps the tie alive for them and I think we were rueing the fact we didn’t score more, but the fact RoPS have scored keeps the tie alive.

“One performance in a two-legged affair doesn’t cut it and we feel we need a second performance. The goal hasn’t changed how I’ll set my team out. I’ll still pick a team to win this game.”

Mikey Devlin is the surprise absentee for Aberdeen after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday which has kept him out of the travelling party but the Aberdeen boss expects his side to be fitter and sharper after their first leg run-out.

He said: “We’re light in midfield. Bryson hasn’t travelled and won’t be fit for another week or so. Ojo will be available for the next game if we get through. But in terms of the wide areas and attacking threats we’re well covered.

“Mikey Devlin has not travelled. He damaged his hamstring yesterday so we’ve left him in Aberdeen. Greg Leigh has travelled but is still a doubt.

“Whoever plays will want to do well and we see the importance of trying to have a Europa League run this year.

“It’s too early to make any real judgements good or bad. I was happy with our use of the ball from back to front, we were patient when we needed to be and hunted the ball well when we had to.

“Having 33 shots on goal tells you how we played but anyone will tell you it’s the last bit to come at this stage of the season.

“We feel having had another week’s training and 90 minutes in our legs, which no amount of training can replicate, we’ll be stronger and better.”

Aberdeen will have to come through four rounds if they are to reach the group stages of the Europa League for the first time under McInnes and while the Dons boss would love to see Scottish clubs enter Europe at a later stage he knows the only way to improve the country’s standing in European football is by delivering on the pitch.

He said: “When I speak to the players the enthusiasm of being involved in European football is there.

“The coefficient is not ideal and we could be done with more clubs getting through to the group stages and the national team doing better but we can only take responsibility for ourselves.

“We’re in our sixth campaign in a row and we’ve had games where we feel we could have done better and we’ll try to do better this year.”

The Dons players were put through their paces on the astroturf at RoPS stadium, Keskukentta, last night and McInnes has left nothing to chance in making sure his side is ready for the big game.

With Rovaniemi in sunlight for almost 24 hours a day the Aberdeen manager is taking every precaution.

He said: “The pitch is not too unusual from what we face back home. We would all want to play on grass but we play on enough astroturf

“From my point of view and the staff’s point of view we enjoy getting to know a team. We didn’t know much about Rovaniemi when the draw was made and we enjoy that part, getting to know about the opposition and I’m sure the players are stimulated by it as well.

“I was in Scotland last night and I slept fine. We’ve got eye masks and blackout curtains so we don’t see anything being a concern. I’ve been to Finland and Iceland before so I’m used to it and we’ll be professional.

“There were no surprises from RoPS. Their team was what we anticipated and the way they wanted to play. They are a good team technically and there were moments of quality, none more so than the goal. But we felt we had a good handle of what they were.

“They have good players. Every team has key individuals within it but Rovaniemi’s success was the team.”