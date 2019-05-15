EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Blade Coutts would be open to Reds return

Paul Coutts has revealed he would be open to a return to Aberdeen after being released by Sheffield United.

The central midfielder has left the Blades, who won promotion to the Premier League, following the expiry of his contract.

It’s likely there will be plenty of interest in the 30-year-old in England.

But speaking exclusively to the Evening Express Coutts says he would definitely consider a return to the Granite City and the Dons if they were interested in him.

Coutts was released by the Reds aged 16 having been in their youth set=up. He joined Highland League Cove Rangers before moving to England to join Peterborough in 2008.

Spells with Preston North End and Derby followed before switching to Sheffield United in January 2015.

When asked about his future, Coutts said: “I’ll have to wait and see what comes up over the next few weeks.

“I would hope some Championship clubs might be interested but I’ll just have to wait and see.

“You want to play at the highest level possible, but I’ll see what happens and make a decision that’s best for me and my family.

“I’m open to any suggestions for next season. I’ll wait and see what comes up over the summer.

“I don’t know what my family will want to do so we’ll have to decide.

“Aberdeen is still home for us and where we’re from and I’m sure we’ll end up moving back at some point.

“When that will be? I don’t know, but when I see what options I’ve got I’ll have to make a decision for me and my family.”

Coutts has chosen to leave Sheffield United in search of regular football next season.

Boss Chris Wilder was keen to keep him at Brammall Lane for next term.

After recovering from a broken leg Coutts featured only 14 times during the promotion-winning campaign.

He added: “My contract with Sheffield United expired so I’ve been released now.

“I had a chat with the gaffer and it was a good chat.

“He asked what I wanted to do for next season.

“I just felt after being injured the previous year and playing a bit-part role this season that I need to play regularly next season.

“Whether it’s 30, 40 or 50 games I need to be a regular somewhere.

“The gaffer said that’s fine and to go and see what’s out there for me in terms of offers.

“It was a joint decision really, but I just felt it was right for me.

“The gaffer said I was welcome to stay and there would be a contract there for me.

“But I felt I needed to go and play regularly so I made the decision to end my spell at Sheffield United and see what else is out there.”

It has been an enjoyable four years for Coutts after he joined the Blades in League One.

He departs with the club gearing up for Premier League football next season.

He said: “We’ve had an amazing couple of seasons with Sheffield United.

“I joined when we were in League One.

“Now I’m leaving after winning promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s unbelievable really. The Championship is such a tough league so to get out of it is down to an amazing effort by the group and the management.

“It’s a great way for me to leave on a high and I wish them luck for the future.”