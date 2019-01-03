McInnes not ruling out new faces before Aberdeen’s Dubai training camp

Dons boss Derek McInnes has not ruled out having a new signing on board for the winter training camp at Dubai.

Aberdeen jet out to the United Arab Emirates for a week-long warm weather camp on Tuesday.

McInnes aims to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window with a left-back and striker his main targets this month.

Securing a left-back became a priority after Derby County boss Frank Lampard opted not to extend the loan deal for Max Lowe, which expired at the start of January.

McInnes has also admitted he could look to secure a striker to strengthen the attack in the second half of the campaign.

Last year Aberdeen met up with Nigerian midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali in Dubai, with a loan move from Manchester City until the end of the season pushed through while in the Middle East.

Whether a January signing can be secured for Dubai this time around, with the camp running until half-way through the transfer window, remains up in the air as the Dons scope out signing targets.

McInnes said: “We will be looking to strengthen in January, as most clubs will be.

“It is not always straightforward that you can always get what you want in the January window.

“I would expect to do something, but whether that can be done in time for Dubai I don’t know.”

One thing is certain – there will be no players arriving in Dubai fighting to earn a potential Aberdeen deal.

If any new player pitches up with the Dons at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence training facility, where they are training next week, he will be signed for at least the rest of the campaign.

McInnes said: “There will be no trialists in Dubai.

“We get offered trialists every day and it is not something I am big on to be honest.”

Aberdeen attempted to sign a striker on a permanent deal during the summer and McInnes revealed he had bids for a number of targets fall through.

A £500,000 bid for Doncaster striker John Marquis was rejected as the League One side wanted around double that figure for their leading goal-scorer.

During the summer the Dons spent £150,000 on midfielder Chris Forrester and were ordered to pay development compensation, understood to be £220,000, to Hamilton for Lewis Ferguson.

Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne recently confirmed to the Evening Express the Dons board will back McInnes’ ambitions in the winter transfer window.

However, Milne also warned there is not a “bag of money” that he can dip into.

McInnes said: “It is difficult to find the ones that can really improve you.

“In terms of going out and buying your own players it is difficult, even when we had money to spend. It is difficult to improve the team.

“However, we spent money on Lewis Ferguson, who we invested in.

“That was money well spent as we have one of the best young players in the country performing for us week in, week out.

“We only spent £150,000 on Chris Forrester, so we have not spent a lot of money in the last wee while.

“We brought in Mikey Devlin and Tommie Hoban (Watford defender, ruled out since August with shoulder surgery) on loan and we have not had the benefit of him.

“James Wilson was also brought in (season loan from Manchester United) and we are hopeful we can get a lot more of James from the loan.”