Dons to face opposition from Luxembourg or Georgia if they reach second qualifying round

Aberdeen have drawn against CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg or FC Chikhura Sachkere of Georgia in the Europa League second qualifying round.

The Dons will take on RoPS Rovaniemi in the first qualifying round on July 11 and 18.

If Derek McInnes can guide his side past the Finnish outfit the Reds will then play Fola Esch or Chikhura on Thursday July 26 and Thursday August 1 for a place in the third qualifying round.

Aberdeen previously played Fola Esch in the first qualifying round in 2016, winning 3-2 on aggregate.