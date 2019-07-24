Dons striker Stevie May not on Georgia flight as move to St Johnstone edges closer

Aberdeen striker Stevie May did not jet out with the squad to Tbilisi in Georgia as he is set to seal a move to St Johnstone.

It is understood the 26-year-old is poised to head back to former club St Johnstone after agreeing his departure from Aberdeen.

Ross County, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Championship sides Dundee United and Dundee were keen on securing May but St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has engineered his return to Perth.

A £400,000 signing from Preston North End in summer 2017 May still has two years left on his Pittodrie deal.

Aberdeen were keen to put the striker out on loan but it is understood May wanted a permanent move.

The Dons were today set to touch down in Tbilisi and will train at the 54,500 national stadium later tonight ahead of tomorrow’s clash with FC Chikhura Sachkhere.

McInnes said: “Stevie May won’t travel as he has a few things to sort out.”

Winger Connor McLennan and Ethan Ross also remained in the Granite City having picked up knocks in a pre-season friendly with Highland League Keith at the weekend.

McInnes said: “Ethan Ross and Connor McLennan picked up little strains from the game on Saturday at Keith which is disappointing.

“Neither of those two boys will travel.”

Midfielder Craig Bryson is in contention to make his debut tomorrow having been ruled out of the ties against RoPS Rovaniemi with an ankle ligament injury.

New signing Funso Ojo, a £125,000 capture from Scunthorpe, is also set to make his debut. Ojo was unavailable for the first qualifying round as he was signed after the UEFA deadline to register players for that phase.