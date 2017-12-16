Dons’ star out of Hibs game after his wife goes into labour

Aberdeen defender Kari Anderson is out of today’s crunch match against Hibs – as is wife has gone into labour.

The 35-year-old centre back was due to feature in today’s 12.30pm kick off at Pittodrie, but has dropped out of the squad altogether after the new arrival.

A Dons spokesman said: “Kari Arnason will miss today’s game due to his wife going into labour last night.

“We hope that everything has went well with his wife.”

Dons’ boss Derek McInnes told BBC Scotland: “We weren’t expecting that at all – neither she was she probably because she wasn’t due into the first week in January. It’s something we didn’t anticipate.”