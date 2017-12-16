Dons not finished yet: Boss McInnes eyes January sales for new recruits

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he could add new signings to bolster the Dons’ Premiership campaign during the January transfer window.

However, the Pittodrie gaffer will not have a cash pot to ‘throw’ at new additions.

He met with club chairman Stewart Milne on Thursday with the upcoming winter window one of the topics up for discussion.

McInnes, who will lead the Sons against Hibs at Pittodrie today, said: January is not always an easy window to bring in new recruits who can maybe improve the situation.

“If there is an opportunity to do that, having spoken to the chairman, then we can be quite flexible within that.

“I had a good chat with the chairman on Thursday and these things are quite fluid and ongoing.

“If we feel the need to do something we will maybe bring in one or two.

“We have a strong bench and the emergence of some of the youngsters this season has bolstered the squad.

“We put a squad together to see us through the season, so in terms of numbers we are fine but we may well be quite specific and see what is available (in January).

“We have four games before the January window and you can pick up injuries.

“Or depending on results, you might be more active.”

McInnes recently confirmed he would like to bring Niall McGinn back to Pittodrie during the winter window which opens on January 1.

Northern Ireland international McGinn is a free agent having terminated his contract with South Korean side Gwangju by mutual consent.

McGinn rejected the offer of a new Dons contract to end five years at Pittodrie when his deal expired at the end of last season.

He is also targeted by Hibs and Hearts.

McInnes admits he does not have a cash pot to splash in January but would be willing to approach the Dons board in a bid to secure the right player.

He said: “Certainly, if we wanted to bring in a particular player I would put that to the chairman and the board and then we would look at that.

“But there is no one telling me that there is money available or anything, but we can be flexible within the squad and maybe move things about a little bit.

“There is not bundles of cash to go and throw at it.

“We don’t have that luxury but we can still make good decisions to be competitive.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Greg Tansey is ruled out of today’s game against Hibs and could also miss next week’s trip to league leaders Celtic.

McInnes said: “Tansey has not really responded to treatment.

“He may well need a little injection in his groin area to try to free up the inflammation there.

“I am confident he will be back for at least one or two of the games before the turn of the year.”

Teenager Frank Ross is set to return having missed the 3-0 win at St Johnstone with an ankle injury.

McInnes said: “When you see Hibs in the type of form they have been showing, they are a tough opponent.

“Hibs have added to the league this season.

“We are in a good place at the moment and will hopefully build on our last two results against a team that are in good form themselves.”