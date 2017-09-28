Dons midfielder Tansey out for a month following hernia surgery

ABERDEEN midfielder Greg Tansey has undergone surgery on an hernia and will be ruled out for a month.

Boss Derek McInnes today confirmed the summer signing could return in time to face Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday October 25.

Tansey had made himself available for selection despite the injury and started the 1-0 Premiership win away to Motherwell on Sunday.

However the Dons took the option of surgery now to use the upcoming international break to reduce the number of games Tansey would miss.

McInnes, whose Reds host St Johnstone on Saturday, said: “Greg had his operation yesterday (Wednesday).

“The ball park figure is that he will be out for about four weeks.

“We had dates booked in, one before St Johnstone and one after and made a call on it.

“In light of the games and the schedule getting a bit busier in five or six weeks time we thought it was more important we got Greg back and available.

“Greg will miss St Johnstone this weekend and then Hibs after the international break.

“We will use that international break as a vehicle to try and get him back without missing too many games. Greg will be touch and go for Celtic.”