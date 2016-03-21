Barry Robson today insisted there was no malice in his red-card elbow challenge on Scott McDonald in the 2-1 loss at Motherwell.

Midfielder Robson, 37, was sent off for elbowing former Celtic team-mate McDonald just a minute after being introduced as a substitute in the Dons’ 2-1 defeat at Fir Park.

His dismissal was a hammer blow just minutes after the Dons had blown a lead to trail 2-1

Robson was red carded in six minutes of madness where two defensive errors gifted the Steelmen two goals and the Dons were reduced to 10 men.

The veteran play-maker said: “There was no malice in it. Scott is a good friend of mine.

“I was trying to protect the ball, my arm went up and it doesn’t look great when you see it back.

“I was just wanting to get on the pitch and try to resurrect the game for us because we’re trying to fight Celtic all the way to the title.

“I’m disappointed because I was sent off, it was the last thing I wanted to go on and do.

“I’m an experienced player and the manager let me know that – and rightly so.

“It was a frustrating day – the result probably frustrated me even more.”

The defeat has left the Dons trailing league leaders Celtic by four points having played a game more.

There are seven games left in Aberdeen’s bid to win the league title for the first time since 1985.

Robson said: “We started the game positively and were quite comfortable in the first half.

“When Motherwell got their goal back I think I sensed a wee bit of something.

“I don’t know if it was nerves.

“We’ve not been like that as it was only our second defeat in 18 games.

“It was frustrating that we managed to lose a goal like the first one.

“You can’t let a ball bounce like that in the box and it wasn’t like our defenders who have been tremendous this season.”