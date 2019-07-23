Dons fans heading to Georgia to watch match for free

Aberdeen supporters making the 6,400 mile round trip to cheer on the Dons in Europe in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday will be allowed to watch the tie for free.

FC Chikhura Sachkere have opted to make entrance to the Europa League second qualifying round first leg free to all supporters from both sides.

The decision is in the hope of boosting attendance at the 54,500 capacity Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

Chikhura Sachkhere have had to move the tie to the Georgian national stadium and home of Dynamo Tbilisi as their 2,000 Central stadium does not meet UEFA requirements to host a Euro tie.

With around 50 Dons fans set to make the trip to Georgia there are fears the game could have less than a crowd of less than 1,000.

Chikhura Sachkhere are based in the agricultural village of Sachkhere, 150 miles and a three hour drive from Tbilisi.

Chikhura Sachkhere hope making the game free can entice neutrals in the Georgian capital to boost the attendance.

Aberdeen are set to jet out to Tbilisi from the Granite City early Wednesday morning and will train on the pitch later in the evening.