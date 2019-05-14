Dons extend sponsorship deal with Saltire Energy

Aberdeen have agreed a multi-year extension with shirt sponsor Saltire Energy.

On the day the Dons unveiled their home kit for season 2019/20 the Reds also revealed that the Portlethen-based supplier of drilling kit to the oil and gas industry have extended their sponsorship agreement.

The deal includes rights for the first-team, reserve team and youth academy and will make Saltire Energy the longest running shirt sponsor in the club’s history.

The company’s logo first appeared on Aberdeen’s kit in the 2014/15 season.

Pittodrie commercial director Rob Wicks said: “As a football club with significant ambitions both domestically and abroad, it is fitting that we continue our successful partnership with a global player and one which is firmly embedded into the local community.

“We share the same drive, focus on growth and common values around both business and the community.

“With Mike Loggie at the helm, Saltire are a wonderful fit for the Club and we look forward to many more years of working together successfully.

“Much like the club’s award-winning Trust, Saltire Energy is passionate about supporting the communities it works within and it leads the way in corporate social responsibility.

“To date the company has donated more than £8 million to both Aberdeen-based and international beneficiaries through its prized ‘Saltire in the Community’ Programme.

“This initiative is an integral part of the company’s philanthropic ethos and sees Saltire Energy providing life-changing opportunities to young people, who would not have had them otherwise.”

Saltire Founder, Mike Loggie, said: “As official club partner, Saltire have been an enthusiastic and committed partner of Aberdeen FC, supporting the Dons through several successful seasons and we are delighted to have extended our agreement.

“One aspects of the partnership that really makes me proud is when I see our logo being worn by youngsters all over the North-east of Scotland and beyond.”