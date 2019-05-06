Willie Miller: Dons’ Edinburgh matches are must-wins

Aberdeen must take six points from the final two matches against the Edinburgh teams to secure third spot and European qualification.

Following the 3-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie the Dons have been leapfrogged by Kilmarnock.

Having defeated Hearts 1-0 Killie now hold third ahead of the Dons on goal difference.

Although Kilmarnock hold that slim advantage I believe if the Dons take maximum points from the final games against Hearts and Hibs they will finish third in the Premiership.

A fourth placed finish could still bring Europe but only if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen do not want to be left in the position where they are waiting on favours from another club to get into Europe.

They must secure Europe under their own steam to ensure there is no nervous wait on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final later this month.

I don’t see nerves or pressure affecting Aberdeen in the run-in but it could come down to injuries and personnel.

Injuries have had a big impact on what Derek McInnes can do in terms of the shape of his team.

Aberdeen have been hit by a host of injuries to key players. Despite that they still showed they could cause champions Celtic problems, particularly in the first half.