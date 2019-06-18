Tuesday, June 18th 2019 Show Links
Dons draw RoPS Rovaniemi in Europa League

by Callum Law
18/06/2019, 2:52 pm Updated: 18/06/2019, 3:50 pm
The Europa League trophy
Aberdeen have been paired with RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland in the Europa League first qualifying round.

At the draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland the Dons were pulled out along with the  Veikkausliiga side.

The first leg will take place on Thursday July 11 with the return seven days later, but UEFA have yet to confirm who will be at home in each leg.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock were drawn with Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads and Rangers will face FC Prishtina of Kosovo or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.

