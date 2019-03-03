Dons and Gers draw in frenetic Scottish Cup tie

A replay will be required to settle the Scottish Cup quarter-final between Aberdeen and Rangers after an action-packed 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Sam Cosgrove fired the Dons ahead from the penalty spot early on, but Joe Worrall’s leveller just after half-time means a replay will take place on Tuesday March 12 at Ibrox.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made one change from the team that lost 2-0 to Hamilton on Wednesday. Gary Mackay-Steven recovered from a knock to start with Niall McGinn dropping to the bench.

Left-back Max Lowe gave the hosts a further boost by shaking off a knee problem, which had forced him off against Accies, to start.

After a cagey opening Aberdeen hit the front from the penalty spot on 11 minutes.

The spot-kick was awarded in the ninth minute when Lowe robbed James Tavernier on the left, Lowe drove forward and slipped the ball through for Mackay-Steven who was scythed down by Connor Goldson on the slide.

Referee Kevin Clancy had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and after a two minute delay while Mackay-Steven got treatment Cosgrove stepped up and fired the ball into the bottom right corner with his right foot despite Allan McGregor getting a touch on the effort.

The Gers tried to respond and shortly after Alfredo Morelos got the run on Andy Considine, but his low shot from the right side of the box was saved by Joe Lewis at the front post.

On the quarter hour the Colombian striker was booked for a blatant dive in the area with Considine at his back and seconds later Mackay-Steven had to be withdrawn, the winger still suffering after Goldson’s challenge which resulted in the penalty, McGinn came on.

It was fine display from the Reds in the opening half an hour as they got on top of Rangers and didn’t give them a chance to play.

In the 32nd minute it was nearly two when Greg Stewart’s free-kick from the left found Scott McKenna at the back post and his header was tipped over by McGregor.

However the Dons were given a warning for minutes later. Tavernier appeared to trip Cosgrove on the edge of the box, but Clancy didn’t give it and Rangers broke upfield.

Ryan Kent was sent clear down the left but Dom Ball chased back and did enough to cause him to lash high and wide.

In first half stoppage time Ball made a timely intervention when Scott Arfield took advantage of Lewis Ferguson to find Tavenier, his low ball into the area looked like it would find Morelos but Ball came across to clear.

After an excellent first half the Dons started the second period poorly and Rangers were level within three minutes.

Stewart gave away a needless corner on the left after overplay and from Kent’s inswinging delivery Worrall was completely free at the back post to volley home from six yards.

Aberdeen were rattled and on 55 minutes Lowe made a crucial challenge to deny Kent after he burst through two tackles.

There was another warning just before the hour when the Govan side broke from an Aberdeen corner. Daniel Candeias sprinted down the right and intelligently played the ball for Kent on the left side of the area, the winger teed up Arfield who lifted a shot over the bar.

On 62 minutes there was a scramble in the Gers box from a McGinn corner McKenna had a header blocked and a Cosgrove shot was also thwarted before the ball was smuggled away.

The game was becoming more fraught as it entered the last 20 minutes with players on both sides flinging themselves into tackles.

On 76 minutes the Dons were wondering how they weren’t in front. McGinn swirled in a free-kick from the right, McKenna won the header, Ball hooked it across goal and then Considine’s low strike was saved by the foot of McGregor.

Both teams were trying to win the tie in a frenetic finale, with two minutes of the 90 left Considine made a magnificent block to stop Morelos converting from Kent’s corner on the left.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Dominic Ball, Scott McKenna, Andy Considine, Max Lowe, Lewis Ferguson, Graeme Shinnie, Connor McLennan (James Wilson 84), Greg Stewart, Gary Mackay-Steven (Niall McGinn 16), Sam Cosgrove.

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Stephen Gleeson, Stevie May, Michael Devlin, Dean Campbell.

Rangers: Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Joe Worrall, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent.

Subs not used: Wes Foderingham, Jermain Defoe, Kyle Lafferty, Andy Halliday, Ross McCrorie, Nikola Katic, Lassana Coulibaly.