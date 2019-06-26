Devlin: I’m hoping Tommie takes the chance to work with Dons medical team

Mikey Devlin has made the recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury to get back to top form.

The centre-back believes completing his rehabilitation after surgery with Aberdeen was crucial.

So if former Dons team-mate Tommie Hoban gets the opportunity to do the same Devlin would encourage him to take the chance.

Versatile defender Hoban is battling back after sustaining ACL damage while playing for the Reds, on loan from Watford, against St Mirren on February 16.

The 25-year-old is undergoing his rehab privately with a physio following surgery and his release by the English Premier League Hornets.

But the Evening Express reported yesterday that Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has offered Hoban the chance to complete his recovery at Pittodrie.

The Dons gaffer has previously said he would be interested in signing Hoban if he was a free agent and fully fit.

Devlin believes it would be beneficial for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international to step up his battle back to fitness in the Granite City – and that’s because he has done the same.

Aberdeen signed Devlin from Hamilton Accies in January 2018 when he was still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in May 2017.

The 25-year-old completed his rehab with the Dons before making his debut last July in Europa League against English Premier League Burnley.

Devlin remains grateful to McInnes and the Reds for signing him during his recovery and allowing him to get back to fitness at Pittodrie.

He said: “I think it was huge for me to do my rehab here.

“When I spoke to the gaffer he stressed the importance of that.

“I bought into that and was able to come and work under the medical staff, the gaffer and the boys.

“It meant I could see what they were all about and when I came back for pre-season I felt ready to go.

“It meant I wasn’t trying to settle in during pre-season and that was really important for me.

“It was a big step and that’s something I’ll always owe the gaffer for.

“He took me in and gave me that opportunity and I’ll always owe him for taking that gamble on me.

“Every day I’m at the club I’ll try to repay that faith he showed in me.”

Devlin was on the pitch when Hoban, who also ruptured an ACL in training with Watford in 2017, was injured against the Buddies and tried to support him in the immediate aftermath.

He says if Hoban needs any advice during his recovery he will be happy to help.

And Devlin would recommend doing his rehab with the medical staff at Pittodrie after they helped get him back to fitness a year ago.

The man who was called into the Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium earlier this month added: “I tried to support Tommie when he went down with that injury on the pitch.

“When it happened I had a feeling I knew what it was.

“I’ve been there twice before and I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone to go through that.

“But particularly Tommie, who is a brilliant guy and a brilliant player.

“I was gutted for him having to go through that, but I’ve tried to help him.

“If he needed any advice or wanted to talk about anything I was available because I’d been in that situation.

“If I can help anybody with that experience then I’m happy to do it. If Tommie has the option to come here when he’s still doing his rehab I would encourage him to do that.

“If he gets the opportunity to come back I would love him to do that because it worked for me.

“The medical staff got me fit and back playing.

“I would trust them with my life.

“So if they could do the same for Tommie it would be great and what a player we’d have on our hands going forward.

“So if that happened I would love it.”