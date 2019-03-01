Derek McInnes insists Kingsford Stadium will provide ‘facilities for all’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists the club’s £50million stadium and training complex in Kingsford will provide “facilities for all”.

The new stadium was today given the go ahead after a judge rejected a protest group’s legal appeal against the 20,000-seater stadium.

The Dons were given planning permission from Aberdeen City Council in April to build the stadium and training complex.

Work on the site commenced in July and the training complex is scheduled to be completed this summer.

However, No Kingsford Stadium (NKS), claims Aberdeen City Council did not follow the correct procedure when it granted permission and the group brought a judicial review to the Scottish Court of Session.

A hearing took place in January to allow both sides to make legal arguments.

After hearing those points, Lord Tyre today published his ‘opinion’ which gives the go ahead for the stadium.

It means construction of the second phase of the project, including the stadium, can now go ahead, though further appeal avenues could be available to NKS and the group has 21 days to appeal to the Court of Session.

McInnes said: “It is brilliant news and the news we were confident we would receive.

“It almost looks like it was the final hurdle to overcome and we can now get on with the job of completing Phase One and delivering the facilities that we want.

“The intention of these facilities was facilities for all.

“There is the professional football department, the youth development side and the community.

“Whether people have objected to it in the past or whether they have been a huge supporter, and the vast majority have been supporters of the need for this, we want to involve everybody.

“We want to involve everybody and hopefully we can go a long way to doing that with today’s ruling.

“The work has been ongoing and we are well on the way to developing Phase One and getting that completed.

“We can really push on with that.

We were always confident that the Judicial Review would be unsuccessful, it’s great to get it confirmed