McInnes ‘would like to address’ midfield injury problem for Euro clash with RoPS Rovaniemi as Dons revive McGeouch interest

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed an injury crisis has ramped up the need to sign a midfielder before the Euro clash with RoPS Rovaniemi.

New signing Craig Bryson is recovering from an ankle ligament injury and faces a battle to be fit for the Europa League first leg on July 11.

Fellow midfielder Stephen Gleeson is out of both Euro ties against the Finns as he is set to undergo knee surgery on Monday and will be out for a month.

However, the Pittodrie side have revived their interest in former Hibs man Dylan McGeouch.

With midfielders Graeme Shinnie, Dom Ball and Greg Stewart exiting Pittodrie at the end of last season, McInnes admits he is short in that key position.

He will have to go with teenagers Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campbell as the central midfield partnership in the three friendlies before facing RoPS.

And he wants a midfielder, which could be McGeouch, signed before the UEFA deadline on July 5 to register new signings for the Europa League first qualifying round.

McInnes said: “We are short in midfield so that is something we would like to try to address.

“We have the injuries to Stephen Gleeson and Craig Bryson at the minute.

“Gleeson will go in and get his knee washed out for a little tidy up on Monday.

“He will be out for three to four weeks.

“We expect Craig to be okay, but even to get through these next three games we are clearly short in there.

“We have young Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campbell and a couple of the younger lads from the development squad with us.”

McInnes was keen on signing Scotland international midfielder McGeouch last summer.

However, the 26-year-old opted to sign for Sunderland in League One from Hibs on a one-year contract.

Sunderland recently triggered a one-year extension clause in McGeouch’s contract.

But the midfielder could yet be free to leave the Stadium of Light this summer as the Black Cats are looking to sell players to raise money for new signings.

Aberdeen, though, are primarily operating in the free agent and loan market, having landed six signings from that route already this window.

If the Dons do not sign a midfielder by the July 5 UEFA deadline, all is not lost as they can register one “wildcard” signing until 48 hours before the first leg at Pittodrie on July 11.

At the training camp near Cork, Republic of Ireland, the Dons boss also has two wingers currently ruled out injured.

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan are both battling back from surgery.

McGinn underwent surgery on ankle ligament damage last season and McLennan had a knee procedure at the end of that campaign.

Neither will be available to participate in tomorrow’s friendly with Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales at Fota Island. The Dons boss is upbeat that a winger injury crisis can be averted for the first qualifying round first leg against the Finnish.

He said: “We have Connor McLennan, Niall McGinn and Craig Bryson still working their way back.

“Connor got a little clean up on his knee that has been ongoing from the back end of last season.

“We were trying to keep his training right and still being fit to play.

“Connor had a clean out of his knee where there were little bits of grit and floating bodies in there.

“It keeps you out for around four weeks so Connor is probably closer to hopefully joining in, maybe next week.

“We are just being mindful of that as the ground is a bit firm.

“Hopefully he will be back to full training next week.

“The plan is for Connor to be available for the first leg.

“All three have got a chance.

“I would hope we can get all three available to play some part of the game.”

Aberdeen are into the fifth day of their Cork training camp and will face Connah’s Quay Nomads in a friendly, their first of pre-season.

The Welsh side made history by reaching the final of the Irn-Bru Cup last season, where they lost 3-1 to Ross County.

Connah’s Quay are also preparing for the Europa League, where they will face Kilmarnock.

McInnes hopes the Dons get on the flight back to Scotland on Sunday afternoon with no fresh injury concerns.

He said: “We are hoping we do not pick up any more injuries this week.

“That we can get through the flight back home with a full squad intact and a bit more prepared than when we came out.”