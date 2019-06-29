Aberdeen boss McInnes: ‘To bring in signings we have already is a testament of good work by everybody’

Boss Derek McInnes today hailed the Pittodrie board for giving him the financial backing to rebuild his squad in the transfer window.

Six signings have been secured already this season and McInnes is determined to maximise his “healthy” budget by adding more additions for Europe.

That is despite the club being set to deliver a £12 million training facility in late September, while also working to finance a new stadium at Kingsford that will cost £45 to £50m.

McInnes is grateful chairman Stewart Milne and his board have continued to back him in the window despite other financial demands.

For now the over-riding priority for McInnes is securing a midfielder before the UEFA transfer registration deadline of July 5 for the Europa League first qualifying round.

Aberdeen have rekindled their interest in Sunderland’s Dylan McGeouch, who they attempted to sign last summer.

Ideally McInnes wants Scotland cap McGeouch on board to solve his midfield problem ahead of the first-leg clash with RoPS Rovaniemi on July 11.

The Dons boss said: “The most important thing at the minute is to try to stay competitive on the pitch.

“The club are doing all they can to provide me with the budget to go and do that.

“I am grateful that we have been able to do so much.

“There is so much going on at the club at the minute as the club are trying to keep funding the new training ground and the stadium.

“While we don’t have fortunes to go and spend on transfer fees, we have to try to utilise what is a very healthy budget the best way we can.”

McInnes beat off competition from Championships sides Derby County and Luton Town as well as Premiership rivals Hearts to land Scotland international Craig Bryson.

Welsh cap Ryan Hedges also rejected a new contract at Championship Barnsley to sign on at the Dons.

Aberdeen beat Hearts to the signature of striker Curtis Main, a free agent after his contract with Motherwell expired.

Former Dons defender Ash Taylor also returned to Pittodrie on a free move, having had the final year of his contract at Northampton Town terminated.

Left-back Greg Leigh arrived on a season-long loan from Dutch side NAC Breda with an option to make that permanent at the end of the campaign.

Versatile right-back Jon Gallagher was also signed on loan from American side Atlanta United.

However, McInnes is far from finished in his transfer business and wants a midfielder secured by the UEFA registration deadline.

There also remains the option to register one “wildcard” signing for the first qualifying round 48 hours before the first leg.

McInnes is short of options in midfield as Graeme Shinnie and Dom Ball left at the end of last season.

New signing Bryson is recovering from an ankle ligament injury and the midfielder faces a battle to be fit for the first leg against RoPS.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson is definitely ruled out for the RoPS ties as he will undergo knee surgery on Monday that will sideline him for up to a month.

McGeouch is among McInnes’ top targets as he attempts to strengthen before the Europa League first leg.

McInnes tried to land McGeouch last summer, but he opted to move to Sunderland from Hibs.

The 26-year-old recently exercised an option to extend his Sunderland deal for another year.

However, Stadium of Light boss Jack Ross needs to slash his wage budget to finance new signings so McGeouch could still be available.

McInnes said: “To bring in the signings we have already is a testament of the good work by everybody.

“However, we still have work to do.

“We have to be as smart as we can with our work and as quick as we can with our work because we want to try to get the squad in place for the start of the campaign.”

While McInnes seeks to add to his squad, he is also conscious that there could be moves from outwith Pittodrie to take players away.

He experienced that at the end of last season when skipper Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) and winger Gary Mackay-Steven (New York City) both rejected new Dons deals to move on.

A recent report that the Reds had rejected a £5 million bid from Celtic for Scotland international Scott McKenna were well wide of the mark as there was no approach.

However, the Aberdeen manager accepts he has players who will be coveted elsewhere, although he is focused solely on building a team and does not want to sell anyone.

Aberdeen rejected a £6.5m bid from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day last summer.

It is understood Aberdeen value McKenna at £10m.

McInnes said: “I have a lot of good players here and we are well used to losing them.

“However, it has to suit us as well.

“We are well aware we have players here that would attract interest.”