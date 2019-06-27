Dons Ireland camp: Aberdeen ready to uncork magic on European stage

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged the Dons to be single minded in Cork to ensure they are match sharp and ready for Europe.

Over this week McInnes will put the players through their paces at a training camp in the Fota Island resort on the Irish south coast.

He wants complete concentration in the preparation to face RoPS Rovaniemi in the Europa League opener on July 11.

After only a month off during the summer McInnes has no concerns about the core fitness within his squad.

However, with six new signings and the last competitive game way back on May 19 (2-1 win at Hibs) the priority is getting match sharpness and gelling as a team.

That need is further enhanced with the Finnish side being 15 games deep into their domestic league campaign by the time of the Europa League first qualifying round first leg.

Now into day four of the camp, McInnes is confident his side will be up to speed in time to face the Finns.

He said: “The players’ general base fitness will not be an issue.

“The issue we have is making sure they are more game ready for Europe.

“That they have that sharpness, familiarity and those relationships built for facing RoPS.

“The areas we need to concentrate on are ramping up the speed work and the familiarity.

“Over the summer there have been a lot of changes to the team and Cork will offer the opportunity to get relationships built on and off the park.

“Being in each other’s pockets for a week is no bad thing.

“Ireland will be a good trip for both sides, both on the training pitch and off it.

“The European game will come quickly and hit us between the eyes so we have to be ready.

“All the players have to be single minded and concentrate on being ready for what is a very important game for us.

“We have the experience of getting them ready for Europe and getting them fired up.”

McInnes has secured six new signings so far this summer and is targeting more arrivals before the UEFA transfer deadline on July 5 for the first qualifying round.

New additions Craig Bryson (Derby County), Curtis Main (Motherwell), Ryan Hedges (Barnsley), Ash Taylor (Northampton), Jon Gallagher (Atlanta United) and Greg Leigh (NAC Breda) have been integrating with their new team-mates.

Aberdeen are only a week back into their pre-season and face Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales in a friendly on Saturday.

They have just two weeks more before the Euro opener and McInnes accepts no matter how well his squad integrate or work they will not be at 100% for RoPS.

It is simply the nature of the beast when entering Europe so early due to Scotland’s low UEFA coefficient.

Regardless, he is confident they will be at a level to book a slot with either CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg or Georgia’s Chikhura Sachkhere in the next round.

He said: “When you make so many changes and the games come so quick at you it is nigh on impossible to be 100 % right.

“You just need to make sure we get it as near right as we can because we have to deal with the game that is coming our way.

“The good thing about playing opposition who are into their season is you get a better handle on them when they are playing competitive football rather than friendlies.

“So it is a bit of a trade off.

“We will get out to see RoPS play and have to make sure we are ready for them both physically and tactically.”

The seclusion of the Fota Island Resort is an ideal retreat for the Dons to step up their preparation for Europe.

Aberdeen are returning to the resort having trained there last season.

This was prior to the Europa League second qualifying round clash with Premier League Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland squad used Fota Island ahead of the Euro 2016 campaign.

Aberdeen players are staying in separate houses to allow them to integrate fully with each house looking out on to the lush training pitches.

A state-of-the-art gym is also within walking distance of their accommodation.

McInnes put the Reds through fitness tests at Pittodrie before jetting out to Cork on Monday and was delighted with their level of fitness.

He said: “The boys came back in good shape as I would expect.

“We put plenty of work into them before we came out to Ireland.

“The best way to look at it is if a player goes out injured for three or four weeks they are not going to lose too much fitness.

“We stressed the importance after a long, challenging season to the players to try to get that rest.

“European competition will be upon us very quickly and we have to be ready.

“Knowing the players I am confident we will be.”