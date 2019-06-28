Sean Wallace’s Cork diary: Aberdeen’s home from home over in Ireland is Fota-lly spot on

It is easy to see why Aberdeen have returned to Cork for a second successive year.

The training resort at Fota Island offers everything needed for pre-season.

It boasts superb facilities and also offers seclusion for the Dons to work as it is a 25-minute drive from Cork city centre.

More importantly, however, the set-up at the Fota Island resort lends itself to integrating and bonding the team, especially the six new signings.

Aberdeen players are not staying in a hotel with players isolated in their own rooms.

Instead they are living in their own houses that look out on to the two top-class pitches.

Four players live in each house and boss Derek McInnes has put the new signings in with more experienced squad players.

The hope is it will help the new additions integrate quicker into the squad on and off the pitch.

Time is of the essence as the Dons are in European action in less than two weeks when facing RoPS of Finland at Pittodrie on July 11.

With so many changes to the squad in the summer that understanding and bonding will need to be there from the get-go in Europe.

Aberdeen’s new-look squad will get their first run-out when facing Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales in a friendly tomorrow at Fota Island (2pm).

Connah’s Quay will offer a robust test so early in the pre-season.

They reached the Challenge Cup final last season, losing to Ross County.

They are also preparing for their own Europa League campaign, where they will meet Kilmarnock in the first qualifying round.

I’m Dion to learn about ‘my’ Titanic passenger

I’m planning to visit the Titanic Experience in Cobh Town, which is just a wee drive away from Cork.

It is based in the original White Star Line Ticket Office which was the final departure point for 123 passengers who boarded the doomed liner.

Cobh, then named Queenstown, was the final departure for Titanic before her maiden cruise.

The museum includes Heartbreak Pier, the original pier which was the last point of land contact for the Queenstown passengers before boarding.

At the start of the tour you are given a boarding card, which will have the details of one of passengers who came to the ticket office on Thursday April 11 1912.

Upon completion of the tour, you discover what happened to the person who initially held that boarding card.