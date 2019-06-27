PICTURE GALLERY: McInnes and goalkeeping coach Marshall in head tennis duel at Aberdeen training camp in Cork
Aberdeen were back in training at Fota Island Resort today with the players set to meet the media for the first time.
First they sweated it out at the camp in the Republic of Ireland, with new signings Jon Gallagher and Craig Bryson front and centre, while boss Derek McInnes also got involved in some head tennis.
Aberdeen are preparing to begin Europa League qualifying against Finnish side RoPS Rovaniemi on July 11.