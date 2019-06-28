Dons in Cork: New Aberdeen midfielder Bryson says Europa League group stages must be their target

New signing Craig Bryson today insisted Aberdeen must aim high by targeting the Europa League group stages.

The 32-year-old accepts reaching the lucrative groups will be tough as there are four rounds.

However, the new arrival from Derby insists there is no point being in a tournament unless you shoot high.

Scotland international Bryson faces a fitness battle to be ready for the Euro opener against RoPS Rovaniemi on July 11.

Bryson is battling back from an ankle ligament injury suffered in April.

The midfielder insists he is improving every day at the training camp in Cork in the fight to face the Finns in Europe.

He said: “Hopefully this year we can go further in Europe than in recent seasons and finally get to the group stages.

“That is the target we have to set ourselves.

“It is quite easy just to say we will take it round by round.

“But everyone at the club, the fans, the players and the staff would love to get to the Europa League group stages.”

Aberdeen are preparing at the Fota Island training complex for a sixth straight season in Europe under boss Derek McInnes.

They have never progressed beyond the third qualifying round under McInnes and crashed out at the second qualifying round stage against Burnley last season.

Reaching the group stages would bring a £3 million cash boost and the added bonus of bolstering the Dons’ standing in the UEFA club coefficient.

But Bryson is desperate to reach the groups purely for glory for the club, supporters and players.

He said: “All that (group stage payments) is above what the players want – we just want to play in the Europa League group stages.

“It would be a massive thing for the club.

“Obviously it is not easy when you look at how tough some of the teams are in the third and fourth rounds.

“It is a big ask, but if we get our heads down, work hard and know what we are doing, hopefully we can get there.”

After eight seasons at Derby Bryson rejected a new deal from the Rams and offers from other Championship sides because he wanted to move back to Scotland for personal reasons.

His wife gave birth to their first baby earlier this summer and they wanted to return home.

Aberdeen won the race to secure the Scotland international, with Hearts also keen to sign Bryson.

Now into his 16th season as a professional, Bryson has yet to experience European football.

But he is battling to recover from ankle ligament damage sustained in late April with Derby.

That injury ruled him out of the play-off campaign that culminated in Derby’s loss to Aston Villa in the final at Wembley.

Bryson admitted it is too soon to say if he will recover in time to face RoPS in the first leg.

He said: “Europe is definitely the target.

“Whether that is too soon or not it is more a day-by-day thing to see how the ankle reacts.

“I was in a moon boot for a few weeks, so when I went out to do my first session it still felt a bit stiff and there was still a bit of pain in it.

“The more I have tried to progress this week the better the ankle seems to be getting.

“My whole focus is on getting on that pitch for that first Europa League game.”

Bryson initially agreed a pre-contract move to Aberdeen on a two-year deal under freedom of contract that would begin on July 1.

However, that would have been too late for him to jet out with the Dons to their training camp in Cork.

Derby County agreed to terminate Bryson’s contract early to allow him to move to Aberdeen in time to join the squad on the south coast of the Republic of Ireland.

It ensured the Dons could oversee his recovery from the ankle injury.