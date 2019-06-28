Dons in Cork: Loan stars need to get it Wright at Aberdeen’s camp in Ireland

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today challenged returning loan stars Bruce Anderson and Scott Wright to force their way into his Euro plans.

Already this summer McInnes has added six new signings in what will be his biggest squad rebuild to date during his time at Pittodrie.

McInnes aims to have more signings secured before the Dons face RoPS Rovaniemi in the Europa League on July 11.

However, he also wants those returning to Pittodrie after loan spells last season to stake their claim ahead of the Europa League first qualifying round first leg.

Striker Anderson, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline in the Championship, playing 15 times and scoring five goals.

Winger Wright had a six-month loan at relegated Dundee, scoring three times in 13 appearances.

McInnes urged them both to use the training camp in Cork, now into day five, to propel themselves into contention to face the Finns.

He said: “We are hoping both Bruce and Scott can show what they are capable of.

“Both have been training very well in pre-season and it is great to have them back and in about it.

“Pre-season is there to get fit, but for every player it is an opportunity to put their best foot forward and try to establish themselves early on.”

McInnes will be hoping Anderson will make as explosive an impact early in the campaign as he did last season.

The Pittodrie youth graduate came off the bench in the first Premiership game of the season to score a last-minute goal and secure a 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Anderson faces a battle to get the nod ahead of Sam Cosgrove, the leading scorer with 21 goals last season, and new summer signing Curtis Main.

With Main’s contract at Motherwell ending this summer, McInnes moved to secure him on a two-year deal.

Wright is potentially in the frame for RoPS as the Dons could have two wingers out for the first leg at Pittodrie.

Although ahead of schedule with his work at the Fota Island training camp in Cork having undergone ankle surgery last season, winger Niall McGinn is set to miss the first leg.

Connor McLennan is also a doubt due to injury.

McInnes said: “I think Niall will be there or thereabouts for the second leg.

“That might be a bit more of an option for us.

“Niall is doing really great, he is working well and has the bit between his teeth.

“He is desperate to get involved with the players. But he will be doing his own programme for the next couple of weeks.

“Then hopefully we can start to get Niall integrated.

“I think Niall will have a chance to be in full training maybe a few days before the second leg.

“It would probably be too much to expect Niall for the first leg, but you never know as he is doing well.”

Aberdeen will definitely be without midfielder Stephen Gleeson for the games with RoPS as he is ruled out with a knee injury. Gleeson did not travel to Cork due to the injury sustained while carrying out his fitness programme in the close season before reporting back to Pittodrie.

The Dons are still sweating over the fitness of Craig Bryson, the summer signing from Derby County, for the first leg with RoPS.

Bryson is recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

The injury ruled him out of Derby’s run to the Championship play-off final at Wembley, where they lost to Aston Villa in the final.

The 32-year-old has stepped up his recuperation in Cork by beginning training on the grass.

McInnes said: “Niall McGinn, Connor McLennan and Craig Bryson are still that bit behind and we are hoping we can get them up to speed and join the squad.

“Once we can get those three back on to the pitch and fully training with the rest of us, the squad starts to look a bit stronger and a bit more how we would want it.”

Aberdeen have returned to the Fota Island resort in Cork having utilised the facility during pre-season last summer in the build-up to facing Burnley.

There is a key difference this summer, however, that is allowing McInnes to get maximum work into his squad – the temperature.

The climate this week has been far more conducive to triple training sessions per day.

Last year the Dons trained during the hottest summer in Cork for more than two decades.

It was so hot an official weather warning was issued by the Met Eireann.

Temperatures were in excess of 30C and Cork airport endured the driest conditions ever recorded.

It is much cooler this summer and McInnes is making the most of the conditions.

He said: “Last summer was very unusual with the temperatures.

“Obviously that was a factor when we were trying to get the work into the players.

“The reason we don’t really go to countries with those climates is because we are mindful that players are training twice a day, sometimes three times a day.

“We have got to try to make sure the conditions are right for them.

“Last season was a bit more difficult to get the work into them.

“The weather is a bit more normal this year as it is pleasant.

“The facilities in Cork are terrific.

“We have everything we need and catered for within the working week.

“There are also two pitches of a very high standard, which is very important when you are trying to do as much pitch work as possible.”