Clubs chase May after strikers sign

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed some players will need to leave Pittodrie this summer if they are to get regular football.

However McInnes is unlikely to make a decision on who will depart, whether permanently or on loan, until he has finished strengthening his squad.

A number of Scottish clubs are interested in signing striker Stevie May.

The 26-year-old is likely to fall further down the Pittodrie pecking order following the summer signing of strikers James Wilson and Curtis Main.

They were signed to beef up an attack that already boasts leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, who netted 21 goals last term.

May’s former club St Johnstone are understood to be keen on securing a return for the striker, who has two years left on his Dons deal.

Premiership St Mirren and Championship Dundee United and Dundee are also understood to be tracking May.

May has scored eight times in 75 appearances for the Dons since arriving in a £400,000 transfer from Preston North End in summer 2017.

For now McInnes’s full focus is on the Europa League first qualifying round first leg against RoPS next Thursday.

Asked if there could be players leaving the Dons, he said: “Maybe. I can’t see anything happening at this moment.

“Once we get a midfielder in that we want there might be.

“Once the dust settles with everyone and we get those bodies back, certainly one or two of the younger ones will go out on loan.

“It might be the case one or two others will need to go elsewhere to get regular football.

“But I am not really thinking about that now until I get all my squad back together.”

McInnes expects to receive a Euro fitness boost today by welcoming back Craig Bryson, Niall McGinn, Connor McLennan and Curtis Main.

All four are set to return for today’s friendly against Inverness Caley Thistle at Elgin City’s Borough Briggs and all but Main have yet to feature in pre-season.