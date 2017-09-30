If Stevie May scores for Aberdeen today – this cheeky thing WILL happen

A football fan “May” be set to have his hero’s face branded on his bum if he scores today.

One Dons fans attracted quite a bit of attention on social media when he tweeted he would get a tattoo of Aberdeen striker Stevie May if 100 people liked the post and the forward scored against St Johnstone today.

More than 350 people liked Stuart Duncan’s post, so the rest is up to May.

Stuart, of Stonehaven, said: “Originally I did it for his debut against Ross County.

“I was drunk and for some reason I had this daft idea up and put it on Twitter.

“Obviously that day I dodged a bullet, but I was coaxed into doing it again.”

The 33-year-old, who works offshore as a chef, does not currently have any ink so this would be his first tattoo.

He is still to decide where to get the tattoo of the footballer’s face, with a Twitter poll currently favouring the bum.

Stuart said: “I’m undecided, I’ve been told it hurts the most on the bum.

“I think I might go for the calf as Stevie has some ridiculous ones himself there.

“I’m not nervous at all.

“What will be will be.”

Having had a season ticket for the past 10 years, Stuart goes to the majority of home and away games when he is onshore and predicted that May will notch a goal today against his former team.

He said: “I think he will. I can’t be that lucky again, as he missed a sitter against County.

“I’ll be asleep as I’m on nightshift so I’ll find out about 6.30pm, unless I can’t sleep.

“I may be up early and watch the scores coming in, I’ll be happy either way but I won’t be doing this again if he doesn’t score.

“I’m glad everyone’s had a good laugh, I’ve received some quite good messages.

“I hope it’s given everyone a bit of something to look forward to. I’m actually gutted I won’t be there to witness the goal if it happens.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen FC said: “It never ceases to amaze, the lengths that some of our fans go to to follow our team.

“Hopefully Stevie does score. Stevie said he’s flattered and obviously, if selected, he’ll be trying his best to score whatever.”