Kilmarnock’s Kris Boyd has lost his appeal against the red card he picked up against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The striker was sent off in the 82nd minute against the Dons at Pittodrie for a dangerous late challenge on Reds captain Graeme Shinnie.

Killie had hoped Boyd’s suspension may be overturned but after an SFA disciplinary tribunal the appeal has been thrown out and Boyd will miss matches against Hearts and Kilmarnock.