‘Gers improve but we will compete,’ says Dons boss

Dons boss Derek McInnes believes Rangers have improved this season – but insists his team can beat them today.

Aberdeen visit Ibrox with the Gers having lost just once in the Premiership, to rivals Celtic, and reached the Europa League group stage and Betfred Cup semi-finals.

The Reds were defeated in the quarter-final of the League Cup by Hearts on penalties on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle.

McInnes’ men are third in the league, four points behind the Gers.

Having beaten Steven Gerrard’s team three times in Glasgow last season McInnes believes they can come away from Govan with the points today.

Aberdeen triumphed 1-0 at Hampden against Rangers last October in the League Cup semi, 1-0 at Ibrox in December while playing with 10 men for 55 minutes after Sam Cosgrove’s sending off and 2-0 at Ibrox in March in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay.

McInnes said: “We’ve always said if Rangers and Celtic do their recruitment work right and have good managers like they have at the moment it is tough for us to compete with them and I do think the two clubs will fight it out for the league.

“But we can compete with them over 90 minutes and for cups. Celtic are as strong as ever but Rangers are stronger.

“We’re not in October yet and it’s early to make any real assessment. But they look as if they’ve recruited well and are maybe more suited to sustaining a challenge.

“I think Rangers have been pretty convincing with their work. They’ve had one big disappointment from their point of view with the result against Celtic.

“The response to that has been good. I’ve watched a couple of games recently and thought they were very good in the Europa League tie with Feyenoord.

“Like us they at times struggled to overcome Livingston. We got criticised for winning a tough game 2-0 and it’s never easy.

“Rangers managed to win their cup tie and get into a semi-final.

“There are tough opponents in the league and Rangers have started well and recruited well.

“They’ll probably feel they’re more equipped to bring success this season.

“We’ve got to go down confident we can get a positive result as we did last year on a number of occasions.

“I remember going down there after losing the League Cup final and winning in midweek when the odds were against us with 10 men.

“We’ve had adversity to deal with in the past and I think we can go there and still put in a performance to get a positive result against a very good Rangers team.

“These games are a real test for us but my players look forward to these games. When you go to Ibrox it is important you do a lot of things right and we can take confidence from the experience of having won there before.

“Our energy levels have been fine but we have had to work some people up to fitness. Bryson didn’t have a pre-season and just as we were getting him up to speed he has suffered another injury.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on having good winning unbeaten runs. We were five games unbeaten going into the Hearts game.

“We understand improvements have to be made but maybe it is not as bad as people think at times. It is important we keep a level head, work hard, do the job and try to keep picking results up.”