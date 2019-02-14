Thursday, February 14th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup clash confirmed for early Sunday kick-off

by Sean Wallace
14/02/2019, 5:50 pm
Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove celebrates with fellow goalscorer Niall McGinn in the 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Queen of the South.
Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against either Rangers or Kilmarnock has been confirmed for Sunday March 3 at 1.30pm.

The last eight clash will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Aberdeen will discover their opponents next Wednesday when Rangers and Kilmarnock face off at Ibrox in a replay.

In the other quarter-finals holders Celtic travel to HIbs on Saturday March 2 at 5.15pm with that tie also being shown live on Premier Sports.

The all Championship clash between Dundee United and the winners of the replay between Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County will be played on Sunday March 3, kick-off 3.30pm. That tie will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland

Championship outfit Partick Thistle will host Hearts on Monday March 4 at 7.05pm with the action shown live on BBC Scotland.

