Aberdeen’s Mackay-Steven and Devlin both ruled out for St Mirren clash

WINGER Gary Mackay-Steven and defender Mikey Devlin are both ruled out of tomorrow’s Premiership clash at St Mirren.

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed neither have recovered from the injuries that have ruled them out of recent games.

Centre-back Devlin has been out since suffering a foot tendon injury whilst training with the Scotland squad.

Mackay-Steven has been side-lined since the 1-0 BetFred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2.

The winger suffered concussion having been knocked unconscious in an accidental clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata.

Mackay-Steven was hospitalized but released on the night of the final.

McInnes said: “Gary and Mikey are still out for St Mirren.

“We will reassess them at the beginning of next week for future games.”