Aberdeen target Pittodrie return for defender Ash Taylor

Aberdeen are reportedly targeting a move to bring centre-back Ash Taylor back to Pittodrie.

Taylor made 125 appearances for Aberdeen during three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

He left in summer 2017 and signed on at Northampton Town when his Pittodrie contract expired.

The 28-year-old was transfer listed by Northampton Town yesterday as part of player cull where eight players were released and three, including Taylor, transfer listed.

Aberdeen boss Derek Mcinnes had been keen to retain Taylor in 2017 but the former Wales U21 international opted to return to England.

Northampton Town finished 15th in League Two this season and Taylor made 36 appearances.

They were relegated from League Two at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Meanwhile Aberdeen have opened talks with Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

The 26 year-old will be a free agent at the end of the month as his contract with the Steelmen is set to expire.

Main has scored six goals in 37 appearances fhis season and netted a double against Aberdeen last season in ‘Well’s 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win.

Aberdeen were also keen on Livingston attacking midfielder Scott Pittman and inquired about the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

However Pittman has since signed a one year contract extension until summer 2021 which would take him beyond the Dons’ budget.