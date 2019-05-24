Aberdeen target James Wilson to leave Manchester United

Former Aberdeen loan star James Wilson will leave Manchester United at the end of his current contract on June 30.

Wilson will become a free agent at the end of next month as it is understood the Old Trafford club have decided not to trigger the one year extension clause in his contract.

The Dons are reportedly keen on securing the 23-year-old striker on a permanent contract this summer.

Wilson had a frustrating loan spell at Pittodrie and scored just four goals.

However, he began to show strong form in the post-split Premiership fixtures and netted the winner in the 2-1 victory at Hibs in the final game of the Premiership campaign.

It is understood Aberdeen will pitch a deal to Wilson if he indicates he would be open to a permanent return to Pittodrie.

Wilson would have to accept a massive pay cut to sign for Aberdeen as he is believed to be on £30,000 per week with the Old Trafford club.

Aberdeen could offer only a fraction of that figure.

However it is understood Wilson is giving a return to Aberdeen serious consideration.

Aberdeen are set to bolster their attack with the signing of Curtis Main, who is out of contract with Motherwell.

Bruce Anderson will also return to Pittodrie following a loan spell at Dunfermline.

Wilson was one of the hottest prospects in English football four years ago when he scored twice on his Manchester United debut in a 3-1 defeat of Hull City.

However, he has been frustrated by injuries in recent years.