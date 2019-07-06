Aberdeen summer signing Greg Leigh injured in 1-1 draw with Inverness

Aberdeen completed their preparation for the Europa League kick-off with a 1-1 draw with Inverness Caley Thistle.

The friendly, held in Elgin, was the final match before the Dons face RoPS Rovaniemi in the first qualifying round first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

There were positive, and negatives, from the friendly as summer signing Curtis Main netted his first goal for his new club and Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan both returned from injury that had ruled them out of the pre-season.

The negatives were an injury to summer signing Greg Leigh and the non appearance of another new capture Craig Bryson.

Left back Leigh limped off mid way through the first half with an ankle injury.

Bryson has been in a fight to get fit for the Europa Leugue tie with RoPS and returned to full training on Wednesday from an ankle ligament injury sustained in April at former club Derby County.

Despite being named on the bench Bryson did not feature.in the friendly.

Striker Sam Cosgrove, the leading goal scorer last season, was left out of the Dons squad along with summer signing Ryan Hedges.

Both were carrying minor knocks and were left out as a precautionary measure.

They will both be fully fit for the Europa League tie against RoPS at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Striker Curtis Main, also a summer signing, returned after sitting out the 2-0 defeat of Peterhead on Wednesday with a thigh strain and netted a second half penalty.

Stevie May was named on the bench and featured late on.

St Johnstone have opened up talks with Aberdeen about securing the striker who is likely to fall further down the Pittodrie pecking order with the signing of Main and James Wilson during this window.

Inverness suffered a set back early on when Shaun Rooney was taken off injured after just five minutes to be replaced by Coll Donaldson.

Moments later Aberdeen threatened when Scott Wright was played in on goal but opted not to shoot.

Instead he hesitated, then squared a pass to Main who attempted to chip keeper Cammy Mackay but the effort was straight at him.

Aberdeen again threatened in the 16th minute when midfielder Dean Campbell curled a rising shot over from 22 yards.

Although he had not featured in any of the previous two friendlies through injury winger McLennan was looking particularly lively and went on a run before feeding through a pass to Main in the 20th minute.

Keeper Mackay raced off his line to block Main’s 15 yard strike.

Aberdeen suffered a major injury set back in the 21st minute when left back Greg Leigh suffered an ankle knock that forced him to be replaced.

The summer signing was struggling to put weight on the foot when he limped off and was replaced by Andy Considine.

Leigh could now be a doubt for Thursday;s tie with RoPS.

In the 51st minute substitute McGinn, on for McLennan on the half hour mark, came close when shooting over from 15 yards.

On hour mark Considine met a McKenna knock back but his header landed on the roof of the net.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 62nd minute when Jon Gallagher’s blistering pace saw him win a race to the ball inside the box with Nikolay Todorov.

Substitute Todorov, on the pitch for only a minute, clumsily brought down Gallagher for a penalty.

Summer signing Curtis MAIN comfortably converted to net his first goal for Aberdeen.

In the 71st minute a free kick from Tom Walsh was deflected wide by the defensive wall.

From the resultant corner delivered by Walsh into the box Jordan White flicked it on towards the back post where Brad McKAY converted to equalize.

Deep into injury time Ash Taylor flashed a header from 15 yards just wide of the far post.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Shaleum Logan, Greg Leigh, Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell, Scott Wright, Connor McLennan. Jon Gallagher, Curtis Main.

Subs: Andy Considine (for Leigh 21), Niall McGinn (for McLennan 32), James Wilson (for McGinn 62), Ash Taylor (for Devlin 67), Ethan Ross (for Wright 77), Stevie May (for Gallagher 83), Bruce Anderson (for Main 83)

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Craig Bryson, Calvin Ramsay, Michael Ruth

INVERNESS CALEY THISTLE: Cammy Mackay, Shaun Rooney, Cameron Harper, Brad McKay, Jamie McCart, Jack Brown, Mitch Curry, Charlie Trafford, Jordan White, Aaron Doran, Roddy MacGregor.

Subs: Coll Donaldson (for Rooney 5), Tom Walsh (for Doran 39), Nikolay Todorov (for Harper 60), Jjames Keatings (for Curry 77), Matheus Machadov (for MacGregor 77),

Subs not used: Mark Ridgers, Kieran Chalmers,