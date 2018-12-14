Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgove’s yellow card for simulation rescinded

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove’s yellow card for simulation against Livington in Tuesday’s 3-2 win has been rescinded.

The Dons appealed the booking handed out to the 22-year-old by referee Craig Thomson in the second half for alleged simulation.

Cosgrove went down after breaking past Livi’s Scott Robinson in the 63rd minute.

It was the second controversial yellow for Cosgrove in successive matches.

Cosgrove received a second yellow in the first half of the 1-0 win at Rangers and was sent off.

He won the ball in the challenge against Connor Goldson at Ibrox but was dismissed.

Cosgrove was subsequently suspended for the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone but returned to face Livi.