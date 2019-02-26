Aberdeen sign defender Greg Halford until end of season

Aberdeen have signed former Sunderland and Wolves defender Greg Halford until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was a free agent having left Cardiff City last summer and goes straight into the Dons’ squad for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Hamilton at Pittodrie – subject to international clearance.

Dons boss Derek McInnes was forced to secure a defender in the free agent market to provide cover due to recent injuries.

Right-back Shaleum Logan has undergone surgery on an ankle injury and will be ruled out for between two to three months.

Centre-back Tommie Hoban, who was on loan from Watford, will not play again this season having suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Hoban has returned to his parent club and is set to undergo knee surgery.

Halford has commanded £8.5million in transfer fees during his career and has Premier League experience with both Sunderland and Wolves.

A former England U20 International the defender also had spells with Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth and Rotherham United .

Last season the experienced defender helped Cardiff City gain promotion from the Championship.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “I am delighted to bring someone of Greg’s experience and ability to the club.

“He’s a hugely versatile player and that made him very attractive to us in terms of what we are looking for between now and the end of the season.”