Aberdeen rocked as long term injuries to Ojo and Bryson add to crisis

Aberdeen were today rocked with confirmation the club’s injury crisis has deepened with midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson both set to be sidelined long term.

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed Ojo, a £125,000 summer capture, will be sidelined for three months with a significant hamstring tear while Bryson, who signed in the summer having left Derby, will be out for a month with an ankle injury.

Both suffered the injuries in the recent 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Their absence further intensified an injury crisis that has hit Pittodrie as centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are also ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Attacker Scott Wright is out for the season having suffered a cruciate ligament injury during a training session last week.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson is also sidelined having undergone knee surgery during the pre-season.

However there was some relief amidst the confirmation of the double injury blow has it was confirmed on loan Atlanta United midfielder Jon Gallagher’s leg injury is not as severe as initially feared.

Gallagher was taken to hospital following the draw with St Johnstone with concerns he had suffered a fractured tibia.

However X-Rays confirmed there was no fracture.

Gallagher returned to training today and in contention to face Livingston on Saturday.

McInnes said: “Ojo will be out for three months with a significant tear.

“It is not the news we were hoping for but we had braced ourselves for the worst.

“Ojo’s injury was causing us the most concern.

“It is more the depth of the tear which causes the issue.

“Bryson is out for a month although we feared it could have been a bit more to be honest.

“I was expecting worse news on Bryson.”

Bryson had recently recovered from ankle ligament damage suffered whilst at previous club Derby County.

The midfielder’s fresh injury was to his other ankle.

With his squad ravaged by injury McInnes had just 13 players at training today.

However he was relieved Gallagher was one of them.

He said: “On Saturday we feared the worst because Jon left here in a boot to go up to the hospital for an X-ray.

“He had a really bad hematoma as the swelling on his shin and ankle was horrendous from the impact.

“Thankfully his leg withstood the challenge and he was able to train as normal this morning.”