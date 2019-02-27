Aberdeen home slump hits new low as they lose to relegation battling Hamilton

ABERDEEN slumped to a dismal 2-0 loss to relegation battling Hamilton as their nightmare form at Pittodrie hit a fresh low.

It was another damaging result at home against a struggling side as the Dons had drawn 2-2 to Premiership bottom side St Mirren in their previous match at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have taken just one point from back to back home games against the sides holding up the Premiership table and battling to avoid the drop.

In an alarming home slump Aberdeen have now taken just two points from the last possible 15 at Pittodrie.

The atrocious home form will be of major concern ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Rangers on Sunday – at Pittodrie.

In a bad night for the Dons, just 24 hours after signing free agent Greg Halford for defensive cover due to injuries the Reds’ rear-guard jinx struck again as on loan Derby County left back Max Lowe left the field injured after just 17 minutes following a knock.

Aberdeen made two changes to the side that defeated St Johnstone 2-0 in Perth at the weekend with Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna returning after serving a three game suspension.

Mikey Devlin dropped to the bench with Andy Considine retaining his place to partner McKenna at centre-back.

Northern Ireland international winger Niall McGinn returned to the starting line-up, replacing Gary Mackay-Steven who was ruled out through injury.

Defender Halford was on the bench.

The 34-year-old former Sunderland, Cardiff and Wolves defender had been training with West Brom recently in the bid to win a deal with the Championship side.

Dons boss Derek McInnes moved to take in Halford in reaction to recent injuries to defenders.

Aberdeen should have taken the lead with a slick passing move up-field as Greg Stewart’s perfectly weighted pass released McGinn down the flank.

McGinn cut back to Connor McLennan who took a touch and played wide to captain Grame Shinnie. but his weak shot from the edge of the box was saved by Gary Woods.

Aberdeen’s defensive injury curse struck again in the 17th minute when on loan Derby County full-back Max Lowe was taken off injured after sustaining a knock.

Dons keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb save in the 19th minute when Mickel Miller cut inside McKenna far too easily to open up a clear shooting opportunity.

Lewis blocked the powerful 10 yard left foot effort with a magnificent save.

The woodwork denied Aberdeen in the 28th minute when McGinn powered upfield before lifting a low ball into the box that Greg Stewart met 15 yards out but his glancing header cracked off the far post.

Hamilton grabbed the lead in the 38th minute when a long ball over the top of the defence found George OAKLEY who hit a right footed volley from an acute angle near the byline that crashed off the underside of the bar and beyond Lewis.

Moments later Sam Cosgrove came close to an equalizer when meeting a cross from Shinnie but his first time volley flew just over.

Next Andy Considine headed from 15 yards but again keeper Woods was well placed to collect and frustrate the Reds.

Woods continued to deny Aberdeen when he stuck out a hand to tip a Cosgrove header behind on the stroke of half-time.

At the whistle for the break sections of the Red Army made their disapproval clear with boos.

After dropping points in drawing 2-2 with Premiership bottom club St Mirren in the previous outing at Pittodrie, the Dons were trailing the second bottom club.

Aberdeen’s frustrations continued when Cosgrove pounced on a McGinn cross deep into the box but his close range snap shot hit the near base of the rear post in the 48th minute.

A superb diagonal ball from Stewart in the 55th minute split the Hamilton defence to find Shinnie breaking in on goal.

Under intense pressure from Ziggy Gordon the Dons skipper got a toe to the ball but his effort flew just over.

Moments later the Dons were again frustrated by the woodwork when Dom Ball’s powerful strike from the edge of the box cracked the bar and flew over.

Against the run of play the Dons went further behind when their defence was sliced open at ease by the team second bottom of the Premiership.

Lenny Sowah cut a ball into the box from the left byline and Mickel MILLER was completely unmarked, and in acres of space, was allowed the time to pick out a low finish beyond Lewis from 15 yards out.

Aberdeen huffed and puffed in the bid to try and haul themselves back into the match but there was no cutting edge.

At full-time the Dons left to boos significantly louder than at the break, despite many supporters having seen enough and left.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Ball, Considine, McKenna, Lowe, Ferguson, Shinnie, Stewart. McLennan, McGinn, Cosgrove.

Subs: Devlin (for Lowe 17 mins), May (for Ball 76).

Subs not used: Cerny, Halford, Gleeson, Campbell, Ross.

HAMILTON: Woods, McGowan, Gordon, Tshiembe, Oakley, Miller, Gogic, MacKinnon, Andreu, Martin, Sowah.

Subs: Imrie (for MacKinnon 52), Penny (for Martin 90)

Subs not used: Marsden, McMillan, Smith, Boyd, Mimnaugh.

Referee: Bobby Madden