Aberdeen held 0-0 by Connah’s Quay Nomads in Cork

Aberdeen stepped up their preparations for the Europa League opener with a 0-0 draw against Connah’s Quay Nomads in Cork.

Played at the Fota Island resort this was the Dons’ opening friendly of a pre-season before facing RoPS Rovaniemen in the first qualifying round first leg on Thursday July 11 at Pittodrie.

Crucially the Dons emerged from this robust work out with no fresh injuries.

Aberdeen handed debuts to five of their summer signings with Ryan Hedges, Jon Gallagher and Greg Leigh all starting.

New signings Ash Taylor and Curtis Main came off the bench while midfielder Craig Bryson was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained at former club Derby County.

The 32-year-old is battling to be fit for the Europa League clash against RoPS of Finland.

Striker Stevie May was left out as he is suffering from a virus.

Keeper Joe Lewis was captain for the friendly played in front of 70 travelling Dons fans.

Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales jetted into Cork on the day of the friendly as they also stepped up their preparation for a Europa League tie with Kilmarnock.

Leigh slotted into the left back role in a back four of a 4-2-3-1 with Gallagher on the right wing and Hedges operating in a roaming role behind striker Sam Cosgrove.

Gallagher forged a strong partnership with right back Shaleum Logan on the right flank whilst Leigh was always looking to push up against a side happy to sit deep and was dominant in the air.

Main was lively in attack and Taylor solid at the back.

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the fifth minute when Lewis Ferguson fired a 25 yard low drive just inches wide of the near post.

In the 16th minute the Dons again threatened when Shaleum Logan fired over from 20 yards.

The game stopped for a short break at 30 minutes for changes to the line-ups and due to the hot conditions.

New signing Curtis Main was introduced for his debut on the half hour mark and played up front alongside Sam Cosgrove.

Connah’s Quay Nomads were sitting deep, restricting the Dons to chances.

New signing Ash Taylor came on in the 45th minute and played at the right-centre back role.

Aberdeen were denied the opener in the 55th minute when Cosgrove fired in a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Keeper Lewis Brass did well to dive at his near post and push the shot wide.

After 60 minutes Aberdeen switched from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2.

Connah’s Quay Nomads threatened in the 64th minute when Michael Wide headed just past the far post from 15 yards.

The next opportunity fell to Aberdeen in the 80th minute when Seb Ross flashed a 12 yard header across goal and wide.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Shaleum Logan, Greg Leigh, Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell, Jon Gallagher, Scott Wright, Ryan Hedges, Sam Cosgrove.

Subs: Curtis Main (for Wright 30), Andy Considine (for Scott McKenna 30), Ash Taylor (for Devlin 45), Miko Vertanen (for Campbell 60), Seb Ross (for Logan 60), Ethan Ross (for Leigh 60), Bruce Anderson (for Cosgrove 60)

Subs not used: Frank Ross, Tomas Cerny.

CONNAH’S QUAY NOMADS: Brass, Roberts, Farqharson, Horam, Harrison, Bakare, Morris, Insall, Poole, Holmes, Owen.