Aberdeen get 200 tickets for Finnish Europa League trip

The Dons have been allocated just 200 tickets for the away leg of their Europa League first qualifying round against RoPS Rovaniemi.

Aberdeen will take on the Finnish side at Keskuskenttä Stadium on Thursday July 18, but UEFA have restricted the capacity of the ground to just 2000, with Reds officials managing to negotiate 10% of the total allocation.

A Pittodrie spokesman said: “While we appreciate that demand will inevitably exceed that number, it is a situation that is unfortunately out of our hands and only those supporters with the appropriate number of priority points can be offered the chance to purchase tickets.

“Given this situation, we would encourage as many fans as possible to attend the home game at Pittodrie on the 11th July for our opening fixture of the new season and make it another special European night in Aberdeen.”