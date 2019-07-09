RoPS packing the sun cream for Aberdeen Europa League clash

Aberdeen’s Europa League opponents are hoping for a heatwave when they visit the north-east – despite a thunderstorm warning.

Finnish outfit RoPS Rovaniemi were due to arrive in the Granite City today ahead of Thursday’s first qualifying round tie at Pittodrie.

But a tongue in cheek tweet from Lapland suggested they were planning for the trip south by packing shades, sun lotion and beach towels.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms on matchday, with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire among the areas affected.

So. It is the final evening before heading to the South and @AberdeenCC Still checking, that everything necessary is packed: ☑️ Sun lotion

☑️ Shades

☑️ Beach towel See you soon @AberdeenFC !! 💙 pic.twitter.com/59jccTtXYG — RoPS (@ropsrovaniemi) July 8, 2019

Thursday’s match at Pittodrie kicks off at 7.45pm.