Aberdeen FC

RoPS packing the sun cream for Aberdeen Europa League clash

by Jamie Hall
09/07/2019, 7:42 pm Updated: 09/07/2019, 7:47 pm
The event will be held at Pittodrie
Aberdeen’s Europa League opponents are hoping for a heatwave when they visit the north-east – despite a thunderstorm warning.

Finnish outfit RoPS Rovaniemi were due to arrive in the Granite City today ahead of Thursday’s first qualifying round tie at Pittodrie.

But a tongue in cheek tweet from Lapland suggested they were planning for the trip south by packing shades, sun lotion and beach towels.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms on matchday, with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire among the areas affected.

Thursday’s match at Pittodrie kicks off at 7.45pm.

